Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauree Janelle Noe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Noe

She worked in San Francisco as a telephone operator. Then joined the Army serving as a Private Basic WAC x-ray technician at Fort Carson.

August 1, 1924 September 2, 2019

LAUREE JANELLE NOE

Lauree Janelle Noe, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, passed away September 2, 2019 at the age of 95.

Lauree was born on August 1, 1924 in Fort Dodge, IA to Ethel Dale Lindberg and Lewis Lindberg. She grew up in Lehigh, IA and graduated high school there.

Lauree was happily married to James Kenneth Noe for 58 years. They had one daughter, Janelle Denise Noe (Webb), who died in 1982.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Ted Lindberg), husband and daughter. She is survived by nephews, Earl Noe and Ted Lindberg, Jr., and dear friends Trudy, Donna, Pat and Margaret.

Those who knew her will miss her twinkling eyes and sweet smile.







NoeShe worked in San Francisco as a telephone operator. Then joined the Army serving as a Private Basic WAC x-ray technician at Fort Carson.August 1, 1924 September 2, 2019LAUREE JANELLE NOELauree Janelle Noe, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, passed away September 2, 2019 at the age of 95.Lauree was born on August 1, 1924 in Fort Dodge, IA to Ethel Dale Lindberg and Lewis Lindberg. She grew up in Lehigh, IA and graduated high school there.Lauree was happily married to James Kenneth Noe for 58 years. They had one daughter, Janelle Denise Noe (Webb), who died in 1982.She is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Ted Lindberg), husband and daughter. She is survived by nephews, Earl Noe and Ted Lindberg, Jr., and dear friends Trudy, Donna, Pat and Margaret.Those who knew her will miss her twinkling eyes and sweet smile. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close