Noe
She worked in San Francisco as a telephone operator. Then joined the Army serving as a Private Basic WAC x-ray technician at Fort Carson.
August 1, 1924 September 2, 2019
LAUREE JANELLE NOE
Lauree Janelle Noe, a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, passed away September 2, 2019 at the age of 95.
Lauree was born on August 1, 1924 in Fort Dodge, IA to Ethel Dale Lindberg and Lewis Lindberg. She grew up in Lehigh, IA and graduated high school there.
Lauree was happily married to James Kenneth Noe for 58 years. They had one daughter, Janelle Denise Noe (Webb), who died in 1982.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother (Ted Lindberg), husband and daughter. She is survived by nephews, Earl Noe and Ted Lindberg, Jr., and dear friends Trudy, Donna, Pat and Margaret.
Those who knew her will miss her twinkling eyes and sweet smile.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019