LAUREN "SONNY" ANDERSON
June 12, 1941
April 30, 2020
Born in Minnesota, Sonny was one of five children of Bud and Marie. He took his last ride in the wee hours of the morning on April 30, 2020 in Colorado Springs.
Sonny is survived by son Brian Anderson (Chris Flohr), daughter Teresa Kelsh (Eric Kelsh), granddaughter Madison Kelsh; sister Patricia Schranz (Randall Schranz), brother Gary Anderson, and several beloved nieces, nephews, and their children.
Sonny was preceded in death by an infant daughter Ronda; wife Doloris; parents Bud, Marie, and Fran Anderson; sisters Dee Olson and Dorie Johnsen, and brother-in-law Walt Olson.
Known as Andy to his co-workers, he was a proud Mountain Bell AT&T retiree.
Sonny was a competitor, official, mentor, and life-long supporter of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb and flat track motorcycle racing across the country.
For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.cappadonafh.com/obituary/Sonny-Anderson
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.