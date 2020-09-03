1/1
Laurence Paul Peters
1925 - 2020
LAURENCE PAUL PETERS
September 16, 1925 August 31, 2020
Larry Peters was born in New York City on September 16, 1925. He grew up loving sports and all types of music, especially the big bands. After enlisting and serving in the army during WWII, he studied at UCLA and NYU. In 1950, he met and fell in love with Jane Gladys Busch. They eloped and were happily married for 60 years. They enjoyed traveling together, walking at the park, and visiting museums. When his beloved Jane passed away in 2012, Larry moved to Colorado. He loved art, theater, reading, laughing, politics, history, and playing cards. Larry was intelligent, social, curious, and opinionated. Most of all, he was proud of the beautiful family he and Jane created. He is survived by his 4 children and their families, including 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Larry passed away on August 31, 2020. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of life service will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Pikes Peak Hospice.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
