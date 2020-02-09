Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laveta Voyne (Bradley) Turpin. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Turpin

LAVETA VOYNE (BRADLEY) TURPIN

September 17, 1927

January 30, 2020

Laveta Voyne (Bradley) Turpin was born in Osage, Missouri on September 17, 1927 and entered into eternal life on January 30, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born to Bethel Ambrose Bradley and Serena Voyne (Duke) Bradley and was the older sister of brother, Wayne. They lived on a small farm in the hills of Missouri growing up.

Laveta met Edward Turpin at age 17 when he visited his family while on Army holiday leave. At age 18, she boarded a bus and traveled to Colorado Springs when on October 4, 1945 she married Edward James Turpin. This marriage was blessed with three children, Norman, Douglas, and Stanley and lasted for fifty-one years until Edward's death in 1996.

Most of her adult life was as a homemaker, as she adored her children, then grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Laveta was preceded in death by her father, Bethel; mother, Serena; brother, Wayne; husband, Edward; grandson, Paul Turpin; daughter-in-law, Donna Turpin; and sons, Doug and Norm.

She is survived by son, Stan Turpin; daughters-in-law, Lisa Uhl, Rosa Turpin, and Karen Turpin; thirteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Her focus in life was always her family. She knitted and crocheted for her children and grandchildren and told many family stories that will forever be missed. Laveta never missed any opportunity to express her gratitude to Jesus for her many blessings.

Rosary, 10:00AM, Mass of Christian Burial immediately following, 10:30AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 927 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80235.

While she loved a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a lasting memorial may be made to St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado in her honor.







