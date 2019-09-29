Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavilette Tillotson Rakoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rakoff

LAVILETTE TILLOTSON RAKOFF

August 17, 2019

Lavilette Tillotson Rakoff left this world peacefully surrounded by her children on August 17, 2019. She was the most incredibly patient, non-judgmental, and benevolent woman anyone has ever met. She was the closest thing to an angel who walked this earth. With her sweet southern drawl she made everything more fun. Lavilette was the fourth of twelve children (oldest daughter) born to Gilbert and Bessie Tillotson in Mount Airy, North Carolina, in 1924. After leaving home at 18 she was a USO girl at Langley Field, VA. There she met the love of her life, Nathan "Ricky" Rakoff. They married in 1944. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. Ricky was in the Army Air Corp. They were stationed in Alaska, Arizona, French Morocco, Libya, Texas, again in Alaska, and retired in Colorado Springs in 1968. She was very talented at needlework (knitting, quilting, crocheting, and embroidery); a voracious reader; and a fantastic mother to her five children.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ricky; her brothers: Gilbert, Jack, Paul, Conrad, James, Samuel; sisters: Patricia, Geraldine, Leonita; and her buddy/son-in-law Jon Sunde. She is survived by her five children: Richard (Ruth), Robin, Rhonda Sunde, Ronald, and Ruthie Shyer (Terry); her sister Cynthia; her brother David; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

A special enduring gratefulness goes to her companion/caretaker for the last eight years, Berty Johns, for extending her life because of the amazing care she received. A huge thank you to Pikes Peak Hospice (especially Shannon, Roy, Steve, Tracy, staff and volunteers on the inpatient unit), for their expertise and guidance in helping our mother on her journey. Lavilette was loved by all who knew her.





RakoffLAVILETTE TILLOTSON RAKOFFAugust 17, 2019Lavilette Tillotson Rakoff left this world peacefully surrounded by her children on August 17, 2019. She was the most incredibly patient, non-judgmental, and benevolent woman anyone has ever met. She was the closest thing to an angel who walked this earth. With her sweet southern drawl she made everything more fun. Lavilette was the fourth of twelve children (oldest daughter) born to Gilbert and Bessie Tillotson in Mount Airy, North Carolina, in 1924. After leaving home at 18 she was a USO girl at Langley Field, VA. There she met the love of her life, Nathan "Ricky" Rakoff. They married in 1944. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. Ricky was in the Army Air Corp. They were stationed in Alaska, Arizona, French Morocco, Libya, Texas, again in Alaska, and retired in Colorado Springs in 1968. She was very talented at needlework (knitting, quilting, crocheting, and embroidery); a voracious reader; and a fantastic mother to her five children.She is preceded in death by her husband Ricky; her brothers: Gilbert, Jack, Paul, Conrad, James, Samuel; sisters: Patricia, Geraldine, Leonita; and her buddy/son-in-law Jon Sunde. She is survived by her five children: Richard (Ruth), Robin, Rhonda Sunde, Ronald, and Ruthie Shyer (Terry); her sister Cynthia; her brother David; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.A special enduring gratefulness goes to her companion/caretaker for the last eight years, Berty Johns, for extending her life because of the amazing care she received. A huge thank you to Pikes Peak Hospice (especially Shannon, Roy, Steve, Tracy, staff and volunteers on the inpatient unit), for their expertise and guidance in helping our mother on her journey. Lavilette was loved by all who knew her. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close