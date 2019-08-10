Warling
LAWRENCE "LARRY" EDWARD WARLING
October 7, 1941 July 27, 2019
Larry was born in Colorado Springs to Emil and Daisy (Wood) Warling. He grew up in Lake George, Colorado, he graduated from college in Denver, and Dallas. He worked in various capacities including several overseas jobs for Texas Instrument, Ampex Corporation and several casinos in Cripple Creek. He was a major player in the family ranch in Lake George. He leaves behind many family and friends including Barbara Vahsholtz and family, Areta Losey & family, and Chris Gahart.
A memorial service will be held August 17, 2019 at 1 pm at Impact Christian Church, 27400 N Hwy 67, Woodland Park, CO 80863
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019