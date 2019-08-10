Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Edward Warling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warling

LAWRENCE "LARRY" EDWARD WARLING

October 7, 1941 July 27, 2019

Larry was born in Colorado Springs to Emil and Daisy (Wood) Warling. He grew up in Lake George, Colorado, he graduated from college in Denver, and Dallas. He worked in various capacities including several overseas jobs for Texas Instrument, Ampex Corporation and several casinos in Cripple Creek. He was a major player in the family ranch in Lake George. He leaves behind many family and friends including Barbara Vahsholtz and family, Areta Losey & family, and Chris Gahart.

A memorial service will be held August 17, 2019 at 1 pm at Impact Christian Church, 27400 N Hwy 67, Woodland Park, CO 80863





WarlingLAWRENCE "LARRY" EDWARD WARLINGOctober 7, 1941 July 27, 2019Larry was born in Colorado Springs to Emil and Daisy (Wood) Warling. He grew up in Lake George, Colorado, he graduated from college in Denver, and Dallas. He worked in various capacities including several overseas jobs for Texas Instrument, Ampex Corporation and several casinos in Cripple Creek. He was a major player in the family ranch in Lake George. He leaves behind many family and friends including Barbara Vahsholtz and family, Areta Losey & family, and Chris Gahart.A memorial service will be held August 17, 2019 at 1 pm at Impact Christian Church, 27400 N Hwy 67, Woodland Park, CO 80863 Published in The Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close