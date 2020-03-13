Mullis, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
SMSGT. LAWRENCE H. MULLIS, JR., USAF (RET.)
August 6, 1934
March 10, 2020.
Lawrence "Larry" H. Mullis, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs on March 10, 2020. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 and faithfully served the United States of America for 23 years. His military service included two tours in Viet Nam. Larry was an avid golfer, card player, and a member of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA).
Larry was born to parents Lawrence H. Mullis, Sr. and Mozelle (Laney) Mullis in Charlotte, Mecklenburg, NC on 6 August 1934. He is survived by his wife, Vivian A. Dawson-Mullis, Larry's two sons, Lawrence H. Mullis, III and Robert H. Mullis; a brother Harvey M. Mullis; Vivian's three daughters: Cheryl Cheever, Carol Hitz, and Cathy Rush; 6 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Larry is pre-deceased by his parents and his first wife, Shirley A. (Howard) Mullis of Middletown, PA.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church located at 6915 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80915, with a reception to follow at the church. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020