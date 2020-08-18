McCue, Jr.LAWRENCE J. MCCUE, JR.September 25, 1960 August 13, 2020Born in Melrose Massachusetts to Lawrence McCue and Mary McCue in 1960, Larry, an Eagle Scout, attended North Reading High School and Southeastern Massachusetts University (Now UMass Dartmouth), majoring in Economics. He followed his passion for the hospitality industry from a young age, from gathering golf balls on a course in his Reading neighborhood to channeling that enthusiasm to Texas, Colorado, North Carolina and Los Angeles as an executive at resorts and hotels. He loved knowing the many, many people he met along the way.Larry was a student of business. He respected and observed those who led. He learned the conference, golf, and ski business models and admired those who taught him. His last lesson was from the best of the best at an iconic hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Larry most notably led impressive sales teams for Cheyenne Mountain Conference Resort and International Conference Resorts, The Pinehurst Resort, Vail Resorts, and the Westin Bonaventure.He loved deeply and felt deeply. He loved working at Friendly's as a teenager, meeting friends who he knew were magic from the start, falling in love, swimming in the ocean, instigating water balloon fights with his nieces and nephews, and all-around tom-foolery. He collected vintage cookbooks and was an indelible student of the craft himself. A Steeplechase picnic. A beach feast at the Outer Banks. Lamb during the first snowfall every winter with candlelight.He was generous to a fault.Proud of his Irish heritage, Larry proposed marriage to Maria Logue in Ireland, and they were married at St. Mary's Cathedral in Colorado Springs in 2001. He hand-delivered flowers, never stopped telling her how much he loved her and that she would always be his "forever date." He held that promise.Growing up in the outskirts of Boston, Larry was raised playing hockey and was a lifelong Bruins fan. He also supported every team in the cities he lived in to help support the economy and the fans. Go Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, Avalanche, Hurricanes and Kings!Larry loved people. Those who shined for him most brightly, through thick and thin, are Dawn and Mike Hafer, John and Yvonne Logue, Dick and Julie Logue, and Charlie and Stacey Huebner. He could not have had a more supportive family and team on his side.Larry also had an endearing friendship with his late mother-in-law, Cheri Logue.Larry is survived by his children, Brianna and Tyler and his brothers Peter, Robert and Brian. He has no doubt been welcomed into the arms of his parents and his brother Kevin who passed before himMaria also survives and mourns him, as do many people who love him.In lieu of flowers, Larry would wish that you impact something or someone you love with an act of kindness and grace.