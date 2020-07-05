Lauppe

LAWRENCE LEROY LAUPPE

October 16, 1940 - June 29, 2020

Lawrence Leroy Lauppe (MSGT., USAF, retired), 79, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on June 29, 2020 due to a hemorrhagic stroke. He was born October 16, 1940 in Fowler, Kansas to Walter & Lida Lauppe. He grew up in Meade, Kansas and graduated from Meade High School in 1958. Lawrence joined the United States Air Force and served his country from 1958 until his retirement in 1979, with the rank of Master Sergeant.

On November 18, 1960, he married Joan Faye Busch, in Roswell, New Mexico. Together, they had 4 children, Deborah, Laurie, Michael, and Pamela. As a family they lived in multiple states, including New Mexico, New York, and California. In 1976, they moved to Colorado, bought a home in Colorado Springs, and a few short years later, Lawrence retired from the United States Air Force. In 1979, they purchased a laundry and dry-cleaning business, Holiday Coin Laundry. Lawrence and Joan worked the business together until 2004, when they sold the business so Lawrence could take care of Joan after her stroke. He spent the last 17 years doing just that.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Joan, of Colorado Springs; Deborah (Steve Clark) Horn of Castle Rock, CO; Laurie (Perry) Tryon of Lathrop, CA; Michael (Darla) Lauppe of Colorado Springs, CO; Pamela (James) Sparks of Spanish Fork, UT; nine grandchildren; two great grandsons. Lawrence is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Leland) Andres of Littleton, CO.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Walter Lauppe; his mother, Lida Basinger; step-mother, Elsie Lauppe; step-father, Edgar Basinger; brother, Steve Lauppe; and sister, Betty Dickey.

Services with military honors will be held at a later date. Lawrence will be interred at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







