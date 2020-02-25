Sebben
LAWRENCE SEBBEN
January 6, 1935 February 19, 2020
Lawrence Sebben, 85, passed away February 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born January 6, 1935 in Sopris, Colorado to John and Rose (Terry) Sebben.
Lawrence was a physical education teacher and a basketball coach.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher and coach to many.
He is survived by his two sons, Lawrence (Brook) and Dean (Christine); sister, Yvonne Reorda; brother, John Sebben; grandsons, Lorenzo and Vincent Sebben; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass, 10:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2020, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918.
His cremated remains will be joined with his wife, Frances Sebben at St. Mary's Cathedral Columbarium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020