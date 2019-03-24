Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Wayne Thompson. View Sign

Thompson

LAWRENCE WAYNE THOMPSON

July 15, 1947

March 15, 2019

Lawrence Wayne Thompson, 71, died March 15, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was a retired route driver, a U.S.

Lawrence Wayne Thompson was born July 15, 1947 in Afton, New York to the late Raymond Thompson and Betty Lou Brown. He attended Morrisville-Eaton Central High School where he participated in track and field and varsity football. He graduated in 1966 after which he promptly enlisted in the United States Army.

After serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, he lived in Vacaville, Northern California with his wife Kathy L. Shaver where they often enjoyed fishing at Lake Berryessa with their son, Josh. After California he lived in Tucson, Arizona and then moved to Newport, Oregon where he married Cheryl Diane Hale on July 20, 1996.

While living in Oregon he was a commercial delivery driver and volunteered at the Newport Aquarium as well as helped organize and participate in community events with his wife, Cheryl, for their local VFW and cancer relays.

Larry had a close connection with water and enjoyed many walks along Agate Beach as well as diving and fishing. He loved all things related to nature and spent much of his life exploring the outdoors. Other hobbies of his were gardening, photography and socializing with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Thompson; mother, Betty Lou Brown; and wife, Cheryl Diane Thompson.

Larry is survived by his son, Joshua Thompson of Quincy, California; stepson, Timothy Shuster, daughter-in-law, Toni Mitobe-Shuster and grandson Kekoa Shuster of Honolulu, Hawaii; stepdaughter, Michelle Carpentier and son-in-law, Michael Olszowy of Erie, Colorado.

A private service will be held for the family at a future date.

Memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the or the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport.







