Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee D. Roman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roman

LEE D. ROMAN

February 14, 1946 May 20, 2019

Lee D. Roman of Colorado Springs, after a valiant battle with ALS Disease, died on May 20, 2019 surrounded by her close family and dearest friends.

Born February 14, 1946 in Chicago, IL, to Jack and Madeline Stiles, she attended colleges in the Chicago area, where she earned her Registered Nurse degree, her LPN certificate as well as a degree from Southern Illinois University. She also gained critical care nursing experience at the University of Illinois Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

In 1973, her adventurous spirit and love of the west inspired her to move to Colorado Springs. She quickly put her nursing experience and passion to work, first at Penrose Hospital and then at a remarkably wide variety of experiences including Paramedic Supervisor with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, emergency room nursing supervisor, medical legal consultant, national disaster health services manager for the American Red Cross, and roles with Visiting Nurses Association and RN's on Call. In addition to her professional career, Lee's extensive volunteer work focused on nursing and the care of people in need. Over 20 years, Lee volunteered to provide leadership, recovery and medical assistance in 39 disasters from the St. Louis flood in 1993 to the Manitou flood in 2013, and from as far away as Guam to as close as Waldo Canyon. She took much pride in each one, but was particularly moved by assisting victims of the 9/11 attacks and their families. All of her caretaking work earned her much acclaim and awards, including the Oklahoma City Will Rogers Lyons Club Distinguished Service Award, the American Red Cross Quiet Hero Award, the American Red Cross Appreciation Award, the El Pomar Tutt Summit of Service Award for "Excellence in the Delivery of Humanitarian Service," and the Colorado Nurses Foundation Nightingale Award for "Excellence in Human Caring" in addition to the admiration of her family.

Lee is pre-deceased by her parents, and survived by her kids Nikki Durkin (Tim), Joel Smith (Emily), and Chuck Roman (Andrea) and grandkids, Abby & Jack Durkin, Sawyer & Austin Smith, and Grant & Ali Roman. In lieu of flowers, Lee requested that memorial donations be made to the American Red Cross National Disaster Relief. Memorial services are private.





RomanLEE D. ROMANFebruary 14, 1946 May 20, 2019Lee D. Roman of Colorado Springs, after a valiant battle with ALS Disease, died on May 20, 2019 surrounded by her close family and dearest friends.Born February 14, 1946 in Chicago, IL, to Jack and Madeline Stiles, she attended colleges in the Chicago area, where she earned her Registered Nurse degree, her LPN certificate as well as a degree from Southern Illinois University. She also gained critical care nursing experience at the University of Illinois Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.In 1973, her adventurous spirit and love of the west inspired her to move to Colorado Springs. She quickly put her nursing experience and passion to work, first at Penrose Hospital and then at a remarkably wide variety of experiences including Paramedic Supervisor with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, emergency room nursing supervisor, medical legal consultant, national disaster health services manager for the American Red Cross, and roles with Visiting Nurses Association and RN's on Call. In addition to her professional career, Lee's extensive volunteer work focused on nursing and the care of people in need. Over 20 years, Lee volunteered to provide leadership, recovery and medical assistance in 39 disasters from the St. Louis flood in 1993 to the Manitou flood in 2013, and from as far away as Guam to as close as Waldo Canyon. She took much pride in each one, but was particularly moved by assisting victims of the 9/11 attacks and their families. All of her caretaking work earned her much acclaim and awards, including the Oklahoma City Will Rogers Lyons Club Distinguished Service Award, the American Red Cross Quiet Hero Award, the American Red Cross Appreciation Award, the El Pomar Tutt Summit of Service Award for "Excellence in the Delivery of Humanitarian Service," and the Colorado Nurses Foundation Nightingale Award for "Excellence in Human Caring" in addition to the admiration of her family.Lee is pre-deceased by her parents, and survived by her kids Nikki Durkin (Tim), Joel Smith (Emily), and Chuck Roman (Andrea) and grandkids, Abby & Jack Durkin, Sawyer & Austin Smith, and Grant & Ali Roman. In lieu of flowers, Lee requested that memorial donations be made to the American Red Cross National Disaster Relief. Memorial services are private. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close