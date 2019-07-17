Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Edward Bauman. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 219 E Bijou St Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 219 E. Bijou St. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bauman

LEE EDWARD BAUMAN

December 3, 1936 July 13, 2019

Lee Edward Bauman passed into his heavenly home on July 13, 2019 after a long illness. Born on Dec. 3, 1936 in Alliance, NE as the third son of Elven and Verna Bauman, Lee was a loving, attentive husband, father & grandfather with a deep contentment in Christ & gratitude for life. After remaining in Nebraska through high school, Lee moved to CA in 1962 to work in the medical glass industry. Although his first marriage ended, he was blessed with two sons, in whom he instilled his passion for the outdoors. Together they loved camping in the Redwoods & fishing in the ocean. His later move to Nebraska & then to Colorado Springs brought him to a job at the Air Force Academy, and to meeting Mary K. Walker. They were married on July 5, 1997, and their 22 years together were the delight of their lives. "Papper" enjoyed several hobbies: his wood working blessed many, from the artist community at First Presbyterian Church, to his family members, for whom he carved & built countless special gifts. He pursued kindness & knowledge, keeping handwritten lists of facts, questions and Scripture, always ready with a witty & positive comment.

On a practical level, he cared for the young & vulnerable, giving volunteer hours to Get Set Preschool & donating to Clean Water efforts. Lee and Mary lived peacefully and joyfully: his thanksgiving for her is mentioned continually in his many "gratitude lists."

Lee is survived by his wife Mary Bauman, his sons Kris Bauman (Ronna) & Kean Bauman (Jamie), Mary's children Cindi (Theron) Clymer, David Walker & Shelley Rae, and ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents & brothers, Gus Bauman and Carl Bauman.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 am, Friday, July 19th at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Missions (Clean Water).





