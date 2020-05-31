Durham

LEE ELLEN DURHAM

February 6, 1947

Lee Ellen Durham, nee Cotter, was born on February 6, 1947 to Frank and Margaret Cotter in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan with her sister, Eve Goeddel, and spent ideal summers at her family's cottage on Lake Huron, on the island of Bois Blanc, Michigan, in the straits of Mackinac, a place that has remained close to her heart.

Lee graduated from CU, Boulder, in 1969 in journalism, where she met her husband, Bob. They married in June of 1970 and would have celebrated their fiftieth anniversary next month, in June.

Lee and Bob moved to Nashville, TN, in 1970. Lee worked for the Television, Radio, and film commission of the United Methodist Church, supporting her husband in graduate school at Vanderbilt University.

Lee and Bob moved to Colorado Springs in 1973 and established their home here, where she worked for Gable Advertising as an account executive and later senior executive vice president. She continued to work in the advertising field, ultimately creating her own firm LJ Promotional Products with her dear friend Jeanette Harris. After Jeanette's passing, the firm became Lee's Promotional Products.

Lee was well known in the Colorado Springs and advertising communities for her active participation in many endeavors. To name a few; she was past president of The Western Region of the American Advertising Federation and past president of The Pikes Peak Advertising Federation. She was a member of Colorado Springs Executive Assoc. and volunteered at Memorial Hospital for many years.

Lee was intensely funny, had a very sharp wit and did not suffer fools. She always created a warm and beautiful space, welcoming family, friends and strangers alike into her home for holidays and just because! She was a gracious hostess, and memories from her gatherings will be with us always. Lee loved gardening, her pets, wonderful trips to the Caribbean and Europe and all her friends and family.

Lee was affectionately called "Rabbit" by her husband and family. If you ever came to her house, rabbits abound. So, if you see a rabbit, remember, it's just Lee saying hello.

Lee is survived by her husband, Bob Durham, her sister Eve Goeddel, her nieces and nephews and her loving extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lee's name to the Springs Rescue Mission.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store