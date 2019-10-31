Sowles
Lela was independent, well-spoken, well-informed and had a great sense of humor. She was full of life and loved to travel all over the world. She enjoyed flower gardening, nature, camping and hiking. She loved dogs and animals of all kinds. She loved to bowl, play golf and play cards. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and movies. She loved going to concerts, plays and theatre productions.
October 9, 1932 October 27, 2019
LELA COLLEEN SOWLES
Lela Sowles, age 87, passed away October 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She was born in Sturgis, South Dakota, on October 9, 1932 to Blanche Elizabeth and Maynard Clarence Brooks. She is survived by her two sisters: Fay Stoddart of Grand Junction, Colorado and Hope LaDuke of Boise, Idaho, her sister-in-law Marge Deck of California, and her dear friend Joan Foutz of Colorado Springs; two sons: Scott A. Sowles (Theresa) of Fairview Heights, Illinois and Neal K. (Darlene) Sowles of Pueblo, Colorado; three grandchildren: Scott, Jr. (Amanda), Samantha, and Danielle (Derek); four great grandchildren: Evelyn Rose and Shane Michael Sowles, Arabella Aiza Cuadrado and Mason Grey Sowles-Hasenack. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Walter E. "Ike" Sowles, her brother Melbourne "Bud" Brooks, and her grandson Robert A. Sowles.
Lela grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado. After graduation, she moved to Colorado Springs where she met Ike Sowles. The two were married April 25, 1954. She retired from working at the El Paso County Court Judicial System as a clerk in the county clerk's office. She maintained her friendships with Jeanette, Gail and Sally. Lela was a member of East United Methodist Church, Colorado Springs Senior Center, and the YMCA. She enjoyed her Bunco club and the MEPS group.
Service will be held Saturday, November 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. at East United Methodist Church, 1505 E. Monument Street, Colorado Springs, CO. Pastor: Reverend Ed Bollack, officiating.
Funeral services by Shrine of Remembrance, Colorado Springs.
Everyone is invited to light refreshments and to greet the family, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall of the church. There is an elevator in the Narthex.
Published in The Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019