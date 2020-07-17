Havens
LELA MARILYN (SULLIVAN) HAVENS
October 9, 1943 June 23, 2020
Lela Marilyn Havens was born to her parents, Phillip Forest Sullivan and Lois Elizabeth Vaughn, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lived most of her 76 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, family member, and friend. Lela is survived by her daughter (Lori Alexander), granddaughter (Khyla Alexander), brother (Phillip Sullivan), and a multitude of family and friends. She was a true blessing.
The memorial service will be held on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO, 80917.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
