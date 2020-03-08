Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Glenn Gilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert

LELAND "LEE" GLENN GILBERT

October 12, 1934 - January 29, 2020

Leland Glenn (Lee) Gilbert, 85, of Colorado Springs, passed away January 29, 2020.

Lee was born October 12, 1934, in David City, Nebraska, to Everett and Audrey Gilbert. He graduated from High School in Eaton, CO and Colorado A&M Fort Collins where he met his wife-to-be Glenna Louise Barton. They were married March 25, 1956, in Loveland, Colorado.

Lee worked as an Engineer for John Deere in Illinois, Iowa, France, and Germany. Throughout his life, Lee's passion was to know Christ and to make Christ known to others. In 1968, Lee and Glenna had attended a life-changing Christian conference hosted by The Navigators, in Colorado Springs. During the time in Germany, Lee left Deere to serve with The Navigator Military Ministry for 6 years, returning to work for Deere in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

After retiring from Deere in 1985, Lee and Glenna moved to Colorado Springs where Lee worked with The Navigators at the Glen Eyrie Conference Center and the Military Ministry at Ft. Carson.

Lee and Glenna also served in various ministries with First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs and were very active in the El Paso County GOP Party

Lee is survived by his wife, Glenna; his son Bryan (Martha) Gilbert of Missouri; his son Alan (Robyn) Gilbert of Iowa; his daughter Cherie (Dug) McAlpine of Texas; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be Saturday March 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Beckett Event Center 6436 S. Hwy.85-87 Colorado Springs, CO

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Navigators International Student Ministry (ISM) of Dug and Cherie (Gilbert) McAlpine (account #110775).





