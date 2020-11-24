Batts

LELEA MAE BATTS

March 14, 1930 November 17, 2020

Lelea Mae Batts, 90, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs since 1969.

She was a member of Trinity Missionary Church. Lelea was born in Germantown, Tennessee on March 14, 1930 to the late Wheeler and Ida (Winston) Walls. She attended Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, Tennessee. Lelea married James Batts on March 17, 1949 in Hernando, MS. From this union they had 7 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Batts; son, Rapheal Batts and daughter, Patsy Batts-Adams.

Lelea is survived by son, James Andrew "Hamp" Batts; daughters, Audrey Batts-Fagon, Cheryl Batts; son, Kenneth Wayne Batts all of Colorado Springs, CO. and daughter, Vickie Wyche of El Paso, Texas.

Lelea was a homemaker and loved cooking and entertaining family and friends, working in her beautiful yard, playing Bingo, attending Cripple Creek Casino, cruising, traveling with her husband and family and spending time with her children. She had 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Lelea was loved by so many. Mrs. Batts was a military wife and traveled all around the world. She lived in Alaska, Germany, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona and Tennessee. Colorado was home and she loved it. Lelea will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory on November 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.









Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.