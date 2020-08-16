Valdez, Jr.LEO JOSE VALDEZ, JR.1919 - August 9, 2020Leo Jose Valdez, Jr., a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away at his assisted living facility on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was 101 years old. Leo was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Martha V. Valdez. He is survived by his brother Gary Lee Valdez, and his four children, Penny Lyons (Fred), Maggie Becker (Paul), Lanny Straughan (Tom), Dave Valdez, 9 grandchildren, Kellea Lyons Taylor, Adrian, and Kiley Lyons, Leia Becker Henshaw and Todd Becker, RaeAnn, Rob and Robin Straughan, Elizabeth Moore-Valdez and 16 great grandchildren.Burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery, August 20, 2020 at 2:15 PM.