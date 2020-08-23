VillnowLEOLA M. (WEYHRICH) VILLNOWNovember 7, 1925 August 11, 2020The third of Edward and Anna Schttler Weyhrich's nine children. Leola was born on the family farm near Randolph, NE on November 7, 1925. She went home to heaven on August 11, 2020 with her two children by her side.Leola spent her early years working with her siblings on the family farm. She graduated from McLean High School, McLean, NE on May 19, 1943. She married her sweetheart, Delbert A. Villnow, on December 29, 1946, in Clearwater, NE. The couple resided in Omaha, NE until 1960 when they moved with their two young children to Denver, Colorado. In 2005, the couple moved to Colorado Springs to live closer to family.Lee is survived by her eldest sister Frances (Weyhrich) Brummels; daughter Karen (Michael) Peregrin, and son Jeffrey (Serena) Villnow; six grandchildren Lisa Peregrin, Bradley (Christine) Peregrin, Kendra Peregrin, Kayla (Jim) McCaffrey, Jaden (Kaley) Villnow, and Cassie Villnow; and twelve great grandchildren, Alexander Brewer, Gabriel Brewer, Lucie Peregrin, Jack Peregrin, Ivy Peregrin, Ella McCaffrey, Adelaide McCaffrey, twins Jesse and Samantha McCaffrey, Wyatt Villnow, Grace Villnow, and Eli Villnow. She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert, her mother and father, brothers Lloyd and David, twin sister Leona, and sisters Marjorie, Mae, Marilyn, and Ruth Ann.Lee was a bookkeeper, seamstress, homemaker and above all, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. When asked for her advice at her 90th birthday, she replied "don't complain and never give up". She lived by those words to the very end, and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren are committed to the same.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite hospice or charity organization.Visitation will be Monday August 24, 5-6pm at Swan Law, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Services will be held Tuesday August 25, 10:00am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Interment to follow immediately after at Memorial Gardens.