Janitell
LEONA JANITELL
November 25, 1921
January 29, 2020
Leona Janitell, age 98, of Centennial, CO, November 25, 1921 - Wednesday January 29, 2020.
Full Obituary available at: https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/170193/Leona-Janitell/obituary.html#tribute-start
A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Rd. Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020