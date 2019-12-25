Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Mae Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smith

LEONA MAE SMITH

December 19, 2019

On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Leona Mae (Pilkington) Smith, loving wife and mother of three children, graduated to heaven at the age of 87.

Leona was born in Wray, CO to Harold and Pauline (Wages) Pilkington. Her older brother, Harold Dean preceded her in death. Her younger sister, Judy (Ron) McCormick resides in Divide. Growing up on a farm she had many fond memories and stories of being surrounded by family and friends. They later moved to Summit County where she learned to ski at Grand Lake and enjoyed many activities.

She met her husband-to-be, Benjamin Lloyd Smith in Loveland, CO, appropriately, and celebrated 66 years last May. They have three daughters, Barbara (Tony) Newman of Casa Grande, AZ; Rebecca (Russ) Blair, Divide, CO and Samantha Aiello of Mesa, AZ and nine grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

She loved caring for family and friends and was very active in Village Christian Church for over 60 years. She was gentle, had great love for others and for God's word. She was the leader of the Esther Group, Property Chair with her husband for many years, served as Deacon and took on numerous other duties to keep the church running smoothly. She headed up the church audit annually, and was an active member of Sunday school. Her responsibilities included preparing coffee and snacks every Sunday and heading up Fellowship Dinners monthly. Most recently she was honored with a plaque for her longtime service to the church. Donations may be made to Village Christian Church in her honor.

We would like to say thank you to Abode Hospice, especially nurse Adie, for taking such good care of her as well as the staff at MorningStar at Centennial.







