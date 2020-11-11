Durbin

LEONARD CLARK DURBIN

1933

October 28, 2020

Leonard Clark Durbin quietly slipped into the presence of the Lord, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Len was the husband of Wanda. They married in June 1958 and shared Sixty-two (62) years of marriage together.

Born in Bridgeville, PA, in 1933, Len was the son of Wilbur and Anna Durbin. Leonard attended different colleges and received his degree in Christian Education and Master's degree in Boulder, Colorado.

Len and Wanda were blessed with three children, Craig Dwayne, Todd Daniel (Val), and Kari Jo (Mike), they moved their family to Colorado Springs in 1965, where Len began a teaching career in Colorado.

Len taught school for 25 years, then spent 17 years working at The Broadmoor in the Golf shop.

Living Grandchildren; Daniel, Raechel (Justin), Nathan, Cameron, Lexi, Tracie, Courtney, Brittany (Cole), and Kacey (Kenzie). Greatgrandchildren; Kairi, Tristan, Keagan, Annalise, Tatum and Ellorie.

Len is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Anna Durbin, sister, Elvira (Lou), brothers, Wilbur (Nancy- still living), and Ronald (Donna- still living); Greatgrandchildren Averi, Kadyn and Jackson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at Springs Bible Church, 4620 Edison Avenue, Suite F, Colorado Springs, CO 80915, 719-495-5009.







