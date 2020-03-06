Ortman
While serving the United Stated Army he received a National Defense Service Medal. His memberships included Nights of Columbus Council 12228, 4th Degree Assembly #0096, president of the Maternity of Mary Homes for unwed mothers, Legion and Junior Legion of Mary, the Colorado Springs Cursillo Movement, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 113, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne; son, Michael; parents, George and Mary; grandparents; and siblings.
LEONARD MICHAEL ORTMAN
December 18, 1931
March 2, 2020
Leonard Michael Ortman, 88, departed this life on March 2, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1931 in Granite Township, Morrison County, Minnesota, to the union of George Ortman and Mary Winkler.
Leonard enjoyed reading, playing cards, movies, outdoor activities and traveling to be with family. He loved to roller skate and dance throughout his entire life. Pro Life Ministry was very important to him. He had a very strong Catholic faith, praying and attending mass, and always volunteering to help others. He was devoted to his late wife of 53 years and family.
Leonard is survived by five daughters, Debbie (John) Griffin of Matheson, Colorado, Jeanne (Chris) Clendenin of Colorado Springs, Ann (John) Gibbs of Fountain, Colorado, Holly (Robert) Miller of Colorado Springs, Leslie (Andrew) Gilbert of Colorado Springs; two sons Scott (Regina) Ortman of Fountain, Colorado and Leonard (Jennifer) Ortman of Colorado Springs. 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00, followed by Vigil and Rosary at 6:45 P.M. at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80919. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:30 P.M. Memorial Contributions may be given to Women Partnering, 961 E. Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020