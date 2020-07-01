YoungLEROY M. YOUNGDecember 16, 1929 June 27, 2020LeRoy M. Young, age 90, died at home surrounded by his sons on June 27, 2020. He was a loving devoted father.He was born in Burlington, Colorado to William and Vera Belle (Epely) Young on December 16, 1929. LeRoy graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1948 and served his country in the Navy for four years aboard the USS Sperry and at the U.S. Naval Sub Base.He married JoAnn Cimino on December 1, 1956 in Raton, New Mexico. JoAnn passed away on October 9, 2008.LeRoy was a truck driver for Morton Truck Lines, Dalby Transfer and Storage, Cowen Moving and Storage, and Yellow Freight Company. He retired July 25, 1990.He is survived by his sons, Mike W. and Mark A. Young; brother, Richard L. Young; and cats, Cheyenne, Aspen, and Smoky."I love my boys." - LeRoyMemorial Service, 10:00AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.