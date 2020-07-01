LeRoy M. Young
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Young
LEROY M. YOUNG
December 16, 1929 June 27, 2020
LeRoy M. Young, age 90, died at home surrounded by his sons on June 27, 2020. He was a loving devoted father.
He was born in Burlington, Colorado to William and Vera Belle (Epely) Young on December 16, 1929. LeRoy graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1948 and served his country in the Navy for four years aboard the USS Sperry and at the U.S. Naval Sub Base.
He married JoAnn Cimino on December 1, 1956 in Raton, New Mexico. JoAnn passed away on October 9, 2008.
LeRoy was a truck driver for Morton Truck Lines, Dalby Transfer and Storage, Cowen Moving and Storage, and Yellow Freight Company. He retired July 25, 1990.
He is survived by his sons, Mike W. and Mark A. Young; brother, Richard L. Young; and cats, Cheyenne, Aspen, and Smoky.
"I love my boys." - LeRoy
Memorial Service, 10:00AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
The Springs Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved