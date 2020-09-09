WhiteLESLIE DAVID WHITEAugust 14, 1949 August 19, 2020Leslie David White was welcomed to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior August 19, 2020, five days after celebrating his last earthly birthday, his 71st. He had endured years of pain with grace and dignity and was prepared to "finish his race."David was born August 14, 1949 to Thomas R. and JoAnn (Morgan) White at Penrose-Glockner Hospital, and died peacefully there in hospice care. He was a third generation native of Colorado Springs and except for his time in the U.S. Navy, he made this his home. He loved exploring the beauty of the state with his wife, Marni (Rychener) and with their two children, Melissa and Jeff. Camping, hiking, biking, kayaking and RV-ing were favorite ways to enjoy the outdoors. With his health in decline, he enjoyed the companionship of his faithful black pug, Honzee.David was generous with his time and talents, using them to create, build, or repair "whatever" for the home, family and friends. After retirement as a sign fabricator, he pursued old and new hobbies-photography, building model ships, a garden train, wooden jigsaw puzzles and archery.He took pleasure in the accomplishments of his children: Melissa (Jason) Long and Jeff (Tracie) White, as well as those of the grandchildren: Jonah, Mason, Jordan, and Ava Long, and Tyler and Brady White. David is survived by all of them, and by Marni, his wife of 51 years. Preceding David in death were his parents, Thomas and JoAnn White.David- a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend- will be greatly missed.There will be a celebration of David's life on September 18 at 2pm, First Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Stephen Ministry.