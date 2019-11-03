Lantz

LESLIE "LES" ELLIS LANTZ

October 29, 1934 September 15, 2019

Leslie "Les" Ellis Lantz, 84, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away at Avalon Memory Care in Fort Worth TX on September 15, 2019.

Born on October 29, 1934 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Esther Linniman and Albert Edward Lantz.

Les retired from Stanford Telecom in Colorado Springs in 1996. Married to Linda since 1987, for many years the two of them owned both the former 55+ Apartments and the former Tree House Apartments in Colorado Springs.

Les was a man of many skills and interests; everything from computers to sky diving.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, grandsons RL and Nicky Heise, all of Weatherford, TX; step daughter Lenee Jolly of Fort Worth, TX; daughter Kathryn Connel and, son in-law, Paul Connell, of Blauvelt NY and granddaughters Amanda and Amelia of Maine and NH. Les will be missed by many.





