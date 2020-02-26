Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Lee Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clark

LESLIE "LES" LEE CLARK

May 25, 1945 February 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Leslie Lee Clark "Les", 74, of Florissant Colorado, announce his passing on February 13, 2020.

Les was born May 25, 1945 in Denver, Colorado and he lived and grew up in Colorado Springs. He lived he remainder of his life in Teller County.

Les started dating the love of his life when she was 12 years old and he was 16. The two married in 1964 in Raton, New Mexico and together have shared 56 years of life together.

Les graduated in 1963 from Palmer High School and began a life-long career @ the age of 14. His first job was working as a cashier and standing on a pepsi-crate to stack shelves @ Lechers Foods. This led to his career in the grocery business and in 1968, Les moved to Woodland Park where he was involved in managing and running the 1st modern grocery store in the area, Circle Supers. In 1979, he opened Super Value, which is known today as City Market. Les later opened several businesses in Divide and Florissant, which include Florissant Mercantile, Log Cabin Liquor, Smiley'Subs & Pizza, Mountain Burger & Florissant Conoco.

Les had a great passion for life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He was involved in many community organizations: on the board of directors for the Saddle Club for 9 years, President of the Chamber of Commerce and helped with the funding for the Memorial Park Gazebo in 1976. Leslie found great joy in hunting with his family, golfing, playing poker and most importantly, working every day. Les also lit up the room when he danced with the Love of His Life, Laurel. Leslie never knew a stranger and never turned down the opportunity to help someone in need.

Les is survived by his wife, Laurel of Florissant; his two sons, Todd Lee Clark (Kerrie) of Fairplay, and Larry Dean Clark (Brigitte) of Florissant. He is also survived by his two brothers, Vernon (Barbara) and Bill (Barbara); his grandchildren; Dillon, Samantha, Leah and Gage; several nieces and nephews, cousins and multiple friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ervin Clark and Maud Thelma Lehr; his sister, Barbara Johnson, and several other family and friends.

A celebration of Leslie's life will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 3-7pm. Join us at the Ute Pass Cultural Center to enjoy music, dance, eat and have a drink in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Florissant Fire Department, Four Mile Fire Department and Cripple Creek Ambulance.





