Burns

LESLIE LEVI BURNS

March 10, 1954 March 7, 2019

Leslie Levi was born to Chester and Betty Burns in Simla Colorado on March 10, 1954.

Levi was a 1972 graduate of Woodland Park High School. He would then pursue a lifetime in construction of machinery.

He enjoyed car racing, photography and fishing in his spare time.

He is survived by six siblings, John, Phil, Linda, Joan, Dwain and Joseph, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Both his parents preceded him in death.

Levi died March 7th, 2019 in Eugene Oregon of a heart attack. Cremation and memorial service in Oregon.





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019

