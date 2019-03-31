Burns
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Levi Burns.
LESLIE LEVI BURNS
March 10, 1954 March 7, 2019
Leslie Levi was born to Chester and Betty Burns in Simla Colorado on March 10, 1954.
Levi was a 1972 graduate of Woodland Park High School. He would then pursue a lifetime in construction of machinery.
He enjoyed car racing, photography and fishing in his spare time.
He is survived by six siblings, John, Phil, Linda, Joan, Dwain and Joseph, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Both his parents preceded him in death.
Levi died March 7th, 2019 in Eugene Oregon of a heart attack. Cremation and memorial service in Oregon.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019