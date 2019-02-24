Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Smith. View Sign

Smith

LESTER "CRAIG" SMITH

February 14, 1959

February 16, 2019

Lester "Craig" Smith, born in Sacramento, CA, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 after a long illness. He passed away at home with his wife, Penny by his side. They had one son, Torrie.

For 25 years Craig was VP of operations for All Around Building Services a small business started by his father in 1975.

Craig loved to ride his motorcycle, restore classic cars, hunt and fish. He was a kind and loving husband. He was always ready to help others. He will be sorely missed.

Craig is survived by his wife Penny, son Torrie, parents Carlton and Marna Smith, his brother Gordon, nephews William and Dax, and other relatives and friends.





LESTER "CRAIG" SMITHFebruary 14, 1959February 16, 2019Lester "Craig" Smith, born in Sacramento, CA, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 after a long illness. He passed away at home with his wife, Penny by his side. They had one son, Torrie.For 25 years Craig was VP of operations for All Around Building Services a small business started by his father in 1975.Craig loved to ride his motorcycle, restore classic cars, hunt and fish. He was a kind and loving husband. He was always ready to help others. He will be sorely missed.Craig is survived by his wife Penny, son Torrie, parents Carlton and Marna Smith, his brother Gordon, nephews William and Dax, and other relatives and friends. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close