Smith
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Smith.
LESTER "CRAIG" SMITH
February 14, 1959
February 16, 2019
Lester "Craig" Smith, born in Sacramento, CA, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 after a long illness. He passed away at home with his wife, Penny by his side. They had one son, Torrie.
For 25 years Craig was VP of operations for All Around Building Services a small business started by his father in 1975.
Craig loved to ride his motorcycle, restore classic cars, hunt and fish. He was a kind and loving husband. He was always ready to help others. He will be sorely missed.
Craig is survived by his wife Penny, son Torrie, parents Carlton and Marna Smith, his brother Gordon, nephews William and Dax, and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019