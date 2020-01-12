DeWitt
LEWIS GENE DEWITT
June 27, 1933 December 23, 2019
Lewis Gene DeWitt entered the gates of Heaven on December 23, 2019. A man of high moral character, dignity, and intelligence with piercing blue eyes and a smile that always lit up a room, Gene lived his life well, much of it alongside his beloved wife, Joann, his soulmate. Raised in California, where he worked with firefighters and played football in high school (and a short stint in college before an injury sidelined him), he graduated from the University of Southern California with an accounting degree, and worked for a time for Arthur Andersen. He worked for Hughes Aircraft in Tucson before returning to California as the controller for Boeing and retiring in Colorado Springs, where he attended Woodmen Valley Chapel for many years and played golf whenever he could. With his first wife, he had three children: Vickie (Terry) Medlar, Kathy (Don) Sprouse, and Robert (Amy) DeWitt; and also had two stepchildren: William Quinton (Debbie) Graham and Patsy (Steve) Anderson.
He is survived by his 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 1great-grandchild, and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Marian and Roy Mac DeWitt.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020