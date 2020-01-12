Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Gene DeWitt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeWitt

LEWIS GENE DEWITT

June 27, 1933 December 23, 2019

Lewis Gene DeWitt entered the gates of Heaven on December 23, 2019. A man of high moral character, dignity, and intelligence with piercing blue eyes and a smile that always lit up a room, Gene lived his life well, much of it alongside his beloved wife, Joann, his soulmate. Raised in California, where he worked with firefighters and played football in high school (and a short stint in college before an injury sidelined him), he graduated from the University of Southern California with an accounting degree, and worked for a time for Arthur Andersen. He worked for Hughes Aircraft in Tucson before returning to California as the controller for Boeing and retiring in Colorado Springs, where he attended Woodmen Valley Chapel for many years and played golf whenever he could. With his first wife, he had three children: Vickie (Terry) Medlar, Kathy (Don) Sprouse, and Robert (Amy) DeWitt; and also had two stepchildren: William Quinton (Debbie) Graham and Patsy (Steve) Anderson.

He is survived by his 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 1great-grandchild, and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Marian and Roy Mac DeWitt.





DeWittLEWIS GENE DEWITTJune 27, 1933 December 23, 2019Lewis Gene DeWitt entered the gates of Heaven on December 23, 2019. A man of high moral character, dignity, and intelligence with piercing blue eyes and a smile that always lit up a room, Gene lived his life well, much of it alongside his beloved wife, Joann, his soulmate. Raised in California, where he worked with firefighters and played football in high school (and a short stint in college before an injury sidelined him), he graduated from the University of Southern California with an accounting degree, and worked for a time for Arthur Andersen. He worked for Hughes Aircraft in Tucson before returning to California as the controller for Boeing and retiring in Colorado Springs, where he attended Woodmen Valley Chapel for many years and played golf whenever he could. With his first wife, he had three children: Vickie (Terry) Medlar, Kathy (Don) Sprouse, and Robert (Amy) DeWitt; and also had two stepchildren: William Quinton (Debbie) Graham and Patsy (Steve) Anderson.He is survived by his 2 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 1great-grandchild, and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Marian and Roy Mac DeWitt. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close