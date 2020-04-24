Seggerty
LEWIS LYLE SEGGERTY
March 21, 1921 April 20, 2020
Lewis Lyle Seggerty, 99, passed in Walsenburg, Colorado of natural causes on 20 April, 2020. He was born In Lemont Furnace PA on 21 March, 1921, son of Joseph and Julia Seggerty. She survived his brothers Steve and Frankie and sisters Alice, Ann, and Julia. He was married to Dorothy Lee Noles on 24 Dec 1944 in Charlotte NC. They were married almost 62 years until she passed in 2016. He will be interned next to her at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Spring, CO. Lewis served in the Army honorably joining on 19 June 1940 and served in WWII, and multiple tours in Korea and Viet Nam. Lewis was a highly decorated veteran with multiple purple hearts and bronze stars. He was a devoted husband and father of Cheryl Lynn, Douglas (deceased), Dennis Lyle, Steven Wayne, Brian Keith, Kevin Lewis, and Kimberly Ann. He also leaves a loving legacy of 18 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020