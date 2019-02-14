Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Manfrin

LEXIE MANFRIN

December 3, 1930 February 11, 2019

Lexie Manfrin, 88 of Black Forest, Colorado passed away on February 11, 2019. Lexie was born in Topeka, Kansas on Dec 3, 1930.

In 1938 Lexie's family moved to Black Forest to escape the dust bowl. Her father helped build the Black Forest Community Church, which became the foundation of her life in Black Forest. Lexie graduated in 1949 from Lewis Palmer High School, and attended one year of college in Yankton, South Dakota.

On October 26, 1952 Lexie married Gerald "Jerry" Thiebaud, of Black Forest. Lexie and Gerald had three children: David, Deirdre and Margaret. Tragedy struck the family on June 21, 1964 when her son, David was killed in an auto accident, which left her husband severely disabled. Jerry passed away three years later. In 1971 Lexie married Eugene "Gene" Manfrin, together they enjoyed many years of traveling, camping and gardening. Gene departed this life in 2005.

Lexie is survived by her brothers, Roy and Jim; daughters, Deirdre and Margaret; grandchildren, Mario Black, Danny Black, Jessica Black, and David Latimer; and great grandchildren, Tyler Black and Kristen Black.

Lexie was a beloved member of her community and a longtime member of AARP. The hallmarks of Lexie's life were generosity, kindness and compassion. Lexie will be missed dearly by her family and the many people of Black Forest.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs. Graveside Committal will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of Lexie's life will be held in the spring.

