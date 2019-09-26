Williams
LIESELOTTE ELFRIEDE (APFFELSTAEDT) WILLIAMS
July 31,1927
September 22, 2019
Lieselotte Elfriede Williams passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 in Colorado Springs at the age of 92.
She was born on July 31, 1927 in Leipzig-Commewitz, Germany to Max Hans Herman Albert Apffelstaedt and Elizabeth Martha, nee Wald. Lie is survived by her children, Thomas of Arvada Colorado and Daniel, of New York City, her daughter in law, Sherrie, and grandchildren
Brandon of Colorado Springs, and Lieutenant JG Lauren USN of Norfolk, Virginia. Lie is preceded in death by (Bill) Thirston Williams, her husband of 46 years.
After a turbulent adolescence during WWII Lie escaped East Germany and relocated in the West where she found work with the U.S. Armed Forces and met her husband Bill. She emigrated to Cheyenne Wyoming in 1955 and then moved to Colorado Springs in 1957.
Lie was always an enthusiatic student and in 1974 she graduated BA cum laude from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She remained in the academic environment by becoming the text book buyer for the UCCS Bookstore.
Lie was passionate about classical music, played piano and quilted. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1959. She also enjoyed swim aerobics at the Pikes Peak YMCA.
Memorial service is 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 28, Lehmberg Chapel, First United Methodist Church 420 North Nevada, Colorado Springs,Colorado 80903. She will join Bill at Fort Logan Cemetary in Denver Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Friends of The Colorado Talking Book Library, 180 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80226.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019