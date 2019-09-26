Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lieselotte Elfriede (Apffelstaedt) Williams. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church - Lehmberg Chapel 420 North Nevada Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Williams

LIESELOTTE ELFRIEDE (APFFELSTAEDT) WILLIAMS

July 31,1927

September 22, 2019

Lieselotte Elfriede Williams passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 in Colorado Springs at the age of 92.

She was born on July 31, 1927 in Leipzig-Commewitz, Germany to Max Hans Herman Albert Apffelstaedt and Elizabeth Martha, nee Wald. Lie is survived by her children, Thomas of Arvada Colorado and Daniel, of New York City, her daughter in law, Sherrie, and grandchildren

Brandon of Colorado Springs, and Lieutenant JG Lauren USN of Norfolk, Virginia. Lie is preceded in death by (Bill) Thirston Williams, her husband of 46 years.

After a turbulent adolescence during WWII Lie escaped East Germany and relocated in the West where she found work with the U.S. Armed Forces and met her husband Bill. She emigrated to Cheyenne Wyoming in 1955 and then moved to Colorado Springs in 1957.

Lie was always an enthusiatic student and in 1974 she graduated BA cum laude from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She remained in the academic environment by becoming the text book buyer for the UCCS Bookstore.

Lie was passionate about classical music, played piano and quilted. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1959. She also enjoyed swim aerobics at the Pikes Peak YMCA.

Memorial service is 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 28, Lehmberg Chapel, First United Methodist Church 420 North Nevada, Colorado Springs,Colorado 80903. She will join Bill at Fort Logan Cemetary in Denver Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Friends of The Colorado Talking Book Library, 180 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80226.





