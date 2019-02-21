Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lieselotte Van Alstyne. View Sign

Lieselotte "Liz/Lilo" Van Alstyne, beloved of all who knew her well, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was 89 years old. She was born in Frth, Germany, on June 9, 1929 to Karl and Anna Rost. They moved to Erlangen, Germany when she was a young girl, where she recalled working as a teenager in the fields there, riding her bicycle everywhere she went. Lieselotte remained proud of her German heritage and enjoyed sharing stories of her experiences.

Sometime after World War II she met a young American serviceman, Leo "Pat" Cameron, and fell in love. They married in 1954 and together they raised a daughter, Ginny. They also moved to the United States in 1954 with Lieselotte becoming a naturalized citizen in 1958.

Due to his military career, the young family moved often and to varied locations such as New Jersey, California, and Panama before settling in Colorado Springs. The Springs remained her home for the rest of her life even after Pat passed away in 1998.

Lieselotte had a love for life and adventure as evidenced by her hobbies. As an animal lover, she raised and showed pedigreed cats and dogs, winning several awards for her efforts. This was more than grooming and shows to her, as all of the animals she cared for were also her beloved pets.

She enjoyed gardening, as digging in the dirt and watching plants grow and bloom had been part of her soul from an early age. Even in her later years, you could find her raking her yard, picking up the fallen leaves, and planning for the next year's flower patch.

Lieselotte always carried a song in her heart, a rhythm in her body, and a tune on her lips, sharing songs she knew with everyone around her. This love for music and dance led her to her second husband, Joseph "Joe" A. Van Alstyne, Sr., in 2000. They married in 2001. Together they sang, danced, and traveled the world, seeing the sites in Germany, Holland, Italy, and across the United States, until they were no longer able.

Joe preceded Lieselotte in death, passing away in 2017. She leaves behind a daughter, Ginny Kenley; five step-children, Gale Titus, Sherrie Nordstrom, Becky Tomek, Joe Van Alstyne, Jr., and Theresa Coe; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind the loving caretakers and friends she made while living at Morning Star at Mountain Shadows.

A Catholic mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church at 2318 N. Cascade Avenue, 80907, on Wednesday, February 20, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Abode Hospice & Home Health or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

