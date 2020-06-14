CurtisLILA CURTISMarch 6, 1946June 2, 2020Lila Curtis was born in Los Angeles on March 6, 1946. Lila passed away suddenly June 2, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs. Lila is survived by her Husband of Fifty-two years, Wayne Curtis, Sister Lori Moukaddam and her Sons Nazih and Family of Aurora, Karim of Sacramento, and Robbie Abul-Haj of Ventura. Lila is survived on the Curtis side of the Family by Brother-in-law David Curtis and Wife Norma in Cleveland, and several Nieces and Nephews and Families in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Nashville area. Lila's parents, Robert and Wauneta Marberry and a Nephew, Tommy Moukaddam pre-deceased her.Lila received her Bachelors of Art Degree at the University of California Santa Barbara. Upon joining Wayne who was with the Air Force and NORAD here in Colorado Springs Lila obtained her Masters of Teaching Degree from Colorado College.Lila did her student teaching with District Eleven which led to a Thirty-two Year career. She taught Second Grade starting at Monroe Elementary with most of her years teaching Second Grade at Fremont Elementary. Through her teaching she established many life-long friendships. She was always bright with her happy laugh. She showed sincere interest in everyone and made them feel important.Lila's passion in life was her "Fur Children" Chow Chows. Anyone who knew her or met her quickly knew her passion which she unabashedly displayed. When She and Wayne showed at dog shows through the years she knew most of the people but knew all about their Chows.The current Chow Chow family is Mother Jade and her One-year old Puppies, Boy and Angel. They miss Lila but know that soon she'll be with all those many angels gone before.A Celebration of Life to honor Lila will be conducted in the hopefully not too distant future.Memorial contributions in Lila's name may be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.