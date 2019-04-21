Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Liliana Nivea Katalenas. View Sign

Katalenas

LILIANA NIVEA KATALENAS

August 2, 1935

April 9, 2019

On April 9, 2019, Liliana Nivea Katalenas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, at home at the age of 83.

Liliana was born in Villa del Nevoso, Italy to the late Ferdinando and Rosalia (Arko) Savastano. She met the love of her life, Charles Katalenas, in the church choir in Trieste Italy and married him on November 25, 1954. Together they had many adventures and exciting time traveling. They set roots in Widefield, Colorado in 1966 and have been here ever since. Their love has been a strong foundation for the family for over 64 years.

Liliana was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church (now St. Dominic). She lived humbly and was a very generous and kind woman. She loved each of her children passionately and unselfishly.

Liliana will be loved and missed by the many that she left behind.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Rosary to be held at 10:30 a.m. and reception after the memorial service. Inurnment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum at the St. Pope John Paul II Columbarium. Liliana's favorite color was red (for good luck) and we are inviting everyone to wear red to celebrate and honor her wonderful life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the .







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

