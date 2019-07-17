Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Ann Shealy. View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Shealy

LILLIAN ANN SHEALY

1929-2019

Lillian Shealy, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Monday, July 15th, 2019. She went on to reunite with her only brother Robert, her Mother and Father, and her most loving husband of 63 years, John. Lillian was the most wonderful Mother, wife, sister, mother-in-law, and friend to many. She will be so missed by all that were fortunate to have loved and known her graceful, loving touch. Although her passing leaves many of us saddened, she left in precisely the manner she wanted to; in her beautiful home; surrounded by her children, close family, and loving caregivers, Jenny and Trina, without pain or suffering and knowing she had lived a beautiful and complete life.

She was born in El Paso, Texas to Josephine and Anthony Aguilar where she attended the

Lillian filled many lives with her kindness, warmth, and joy. She had that unique ability to take away your sadness, fill your heart with laughter, and make everything so much better, for which we are all grateful and will cherish every memory. Lillian's passion were to care for family, love her husband, sit on her deck and enjoy the flowers with a tad of good wine, and play her most favorite card game, Bridge, where she was an accomplished Life Master at all of the above.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Kathryn Jones; son, John; daughter, Susan Carlyon; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Visitation and Celebration of Life at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs on Thursday, 18th, 2019 from 4-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations may be made to:

Pike Peak Hospice and Palliative Care

2550 Tenderfoot Hill St Colorado Springs, CO 80906 719-633-3400

In memory of Lillian A. Shealy. Please include your information so that the family may be notified of your donations.







