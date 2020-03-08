Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Mary Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson

LILLIAN "LILL" MARY JOHNSON

July 13, 1926

February 28, 2020

"You are truly the most amazing person in my life. Your stories provided me the perspective to appreciate the world. Your patience provided me the room to grow, learn and improve. And your love, still to this day, provides a shining example of the person I strive to be. Thank you for being you."

Just two examples of the overwhelming number of lives touched by Lilian M. Johnson who left this life on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 93.

- Written by a loving grandson at Christmas.

"I am so sad not being able to talk to Mom the way we used to talk. Lill was more of a mother to me than my own mother. I think of Lill daily and am in deep sorrow about what she is going through. She was always feisty and sharp, never sitting. She had two speeds, fast and asleep. And that's the way I will always remember her. Always helping those who needed help. She was selfless. I love her."

- Email sent 2/20/20 by a former student taught over 40 years ago.

Lill was born in Chicago, IL on July 13, 1926 to her much-loved parents, Carl and Mary Wallner. She married the love of her life, Robert Johnson, on October 11, 1947, who preceded her in death on May 12, 1991.

Although working all her life, Lill probably had her fondest memories teaching at Prosser Vocational High School in Chicago. She became a confidant, a counselor, a life-saving influence on so many students over the years, earning the respect and love of some of the toughest youth in the city. It is no wonder she was the only teacher ever nominated for homecoming queen.

In 1981, she and Bob retired and fulfilled their dream of living in Colorado, moving to Colorado Springs with their daughter, son-in-law and 18-month old grandson. Lill never took the beauty of the Rocky Mountains for granted and was thankful for each day she could live there.

Lill "felt" music from all genres and all generations and loved to dance, winning several jitterbug contests. A true Austrian, she could polka and yodel with the best of them. She loved hiking in the mountains and walking on the beach. She had a smile and a kind word for everyone, with a unique ability to make strangers her friends.

Family was everything to Lill, and she never failed to make each and every one of them feel important and loved. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving daughter Chris and "son" Jim, her much-loved grandchildren Nicole, Erin and Jason, and precious great grandchildren Tristyn, Chelsea, Bauer, Carleigh, Katelyn, Jackson, Rilynn and Logan. She was excited to hear that Tristyn was engaged to be married this year.

Lill taught us to understand that family isn't just those related by blood. Because of this, Lill leaves behind too many "family" members to mention, lives touched and changed with her generosity, compassion, and unconditional love. She was never too busy to listen and shared what can't be purchased with money -- her time. She continued to touch people until the day she closed her eyes to join Bob in heaven. She will be sorely missed and forever loved.

There will be a private celebration of life at the Garden of the Gods at a later date. In lieu of flowers, give someone a hug or tell someone you love them. That's what Lill would do.





