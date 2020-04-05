Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lin C. (Wilmoth) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson

LIN C (WILMOTH) ANDERSON

November 5, 1947 February 23, 2020

Lin was born in Amery, WI and passed away from heart failure in Colorado Springs where she lived for the last 10 years. Prior to this, Lin spent most of her life in Denver.

Lin will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as fun loving; a contagious laugh along with her beautiful smile and dancing blue eyes that could light up any room. Lin was a huge NE Huskers fan, enjoyed the game of bridge, golf, was an avid book reader, and admirer of art and music. Lin had a mind for business and was passionate about her work in commercial real estate. Lin loved spending time with her friends and family in and out of state. Lin enjoyed decorating her home and took great pride in adding beauty wherever she could.

Lin is survived by her daughter, Heather L Anderson, and sister, Janet Wilmoth Ostop, along with an extended line of wonderful family and friends she adored. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lin's niece, Michaela Hightower, for her tremendous efforts helping Lin especially the last few months of her life.





AndersonLIN C (WILMOTH) ANDERSONNovember 5, 1947 February 23, 2020Lin was born in Amery, WI and passed away from heart failure in Colorado Springs where she lived for the last 10 years. Prior to this, Lin spent most of her life in Denver.Lin will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as fun loving; a contagious laugh along with her beautiful smile and dancing blue eyes that could light up any room. Lin was a huge NE Huskers fan, enjoyed the game of bridge, golf, was an avid book reader, and admirer of art and music. Lin had a mind for business and was passionate about her work in commercial real estate. Lin loved spending time with her friends and family in and out of state. Lin enjoyed decorating her home and took great pride in adding beauty wherever she could.Lin is survived by her daughter, Heather L Anderson, and sister, Janet Wilmoth Ostop, along with an extended line of wonderful family and friends she adored. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lin's niece, Michaela Hightower, for her tremendous efforts helping Lin especially the last few months of her life. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close