Anderson
LIN C (WILMOTH) ANDERSON
November 5, 1947 February 23, 2020
Lin was born in Amery, WI and passed away from heart failure in Colorado Springs where she lived for the last 10 years. Prior to this, Lin spent most of her life in Denver.
Lin will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as fun loving; a contagious laugh along with her beautiful smile and dancing blue eyes that could light up any room. Lin was a huge NE Huskers fan, enjoyed the game of bridge, golf, was an avid book reader, and admirer of art and music. Lin had a mind for business and was passionate about her work in commercial real estate. Lin loved spending time with her friends and family in and out of state. Lin enjoyed decorating her home and took great pride in adding beauty wherever she could.
Lin is survived by her daughter, Heather L Anderson, and sister, Janet Wilmoth Ostop, along with an extended line of wonderful family and friends she adored. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lin's niece, Michaela Hightower, for her tremendous efforts helping Lin especially the last few months of her life.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020