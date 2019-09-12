Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Dell (Joersz) Anderson. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Memorial service 10:00 AM Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Inurnment Following Services Columbarium of True Love Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson

LINDA DELL (JOERSZ) ANDERSON

April 15,1945

August 15, 2019

Linda Dell (Joersz) Anderson, age 74, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for a little over 12 years and before that had spent time in Denver, Westcliffe and the Kiowa area. She attended college and became an x-ray technician. After several years she left the medical field to devote her time to raising her children. When she reentered the workforce, she became an executive assistant in various industries.

Linda was born on April 15,1945 to Harold A. Joersz and Margaret Clydelle (Garrison) Joersz in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Linda was an avid reader and lifelong gardener. She was a Master of Reiki and Jin Shin. She also enjoyed the Native American rituals, beliefs and traditions, and had an appreciation for the art of making dream catchers. She was the East High School Prom Queen (Cheyenne, WY) and graduated in 1963.

She is survived by her children: Lana Magee (Terry), Lisa Munson (Todd Gilbert), and Larry West (Gretchen); her brother Mike Joersz (Pat); her grandchildren: Jessica Magee, Brandon Munson, Sara Munson, Rylan Munson, Roman West and Mikaela West; her great-granddaughter: Huxlee Duke; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the America the Beautiful Chapel at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Inurnment will be at the Columbarium of True Love immediately following the service.

Linda's kind heart, deep spirituality and eternal gratefulness will be what carries her family through this loss.

Online Condolences:

ShrineOfRemembrance.com





