LINDA FRASER April 24, 2019

...beauty for ashes, oil of joy instead of mourning, a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair -- Isaiah 61:3

On April 24, 2019, Linda Fraser passed away peacefully at Springs Ranch Memory Care in Colorado Springs at the age of 75.

Linda (Pierce) was born in San Diego, California, and raised in Colorado: Grand Lake and Arvada. Her lifelong passion for music included schooling at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ, after which she was awarded a scholarship to pursue opera training in Philadelphia, PA, for several years. She married her childhood sweetheart, Terry Fraser, and moved to Kalamazoo, MI, in 1969, where she raised two children and had a career in area churches as organist and choir director. Linda enjoyed / excelled in sewing, crafts, gardening, and cooking, and was incredibly generous with the fruits of her labor, as giving gifts came easily to her. She was wholly devoted to the many piano students she taught through the years, as well as to her network of friends formed through her many Bible studies.

After 32 years in Michigan, Terry and Linda retired to Colorado Springs, where she happily volunteered at Focus on the Family, continued to teach piano and voice, shopped for bargains, and expanded her network of close friends.

A woman of strong faith and conviction, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 49 years, Terry; her sisters, Janet and Cinthy (Gary); her children, Jamie (Christine) and Lori (Michael); and her grandchildren, Adele and Mickey.

A Memorial Service will be conducted in June or July at the Grand Lake cemetery.





