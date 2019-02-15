Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean (Albee) Selvey. View Sign

LINDA JEAN (ALBEE) SELVEY

November 26, 1958 February 5, 2019

Linda Jean (Albee) SeIvey, 60, was born in Torrington, WY to Chip and Jean Albee (deceased). She was married to Edward Lawrence SeIvey, JR. on August 18, 1978. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 23, 1990.

She is survived by her brothers, David and Mike Albee, husband, Edward SeIvey, Jr., daughter, Trina SeIvey, adopted daughter and son in law, Kari and James Stephens; and 3 grandchildren Michelle Cummings, Jonathan and Kiara Stephens.

She loved to talk to people about her Heavenly Father, Jehovah, and teach them about the good news of the Kingdom. She pioneered for 8 years, and spent 7 of those years pioneering with her husband. She even continued speaking to others about her hope even when she was sick and in bed. Her hobbies included playing the guitar, fishing and camping. She also enjoyed photography and collecting rocks. Music was a big part of her life. Her favorite Kingdom song was number 144 "Keep Your Eyes On The Prize" as well as John Denver's music.

