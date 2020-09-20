1/1
Linda (Brenneman) Jennings
1954 - 2020
LINDA (BRENNEMAN) JENNINGS
March 14, 1954 September 6, 2020
Linda was born March 14, 1954, and passed away September 6, 2020. She was born in Oak Park, IL and grew up with three siblings in Crystal Lake. She moved to Colorado Springs in the early 1970s and found her perfect balance of nature and community.
In 1985, she married her husband John, who fell for her kind heart and fierce loyalty to friends and family. Linda was a skilled leather craftsman and opened The Leather Connection on E Bijou before starting her 34-year career with FedEx. She enjoyed camping in the mountains, road trips, and being a loyal fan of the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Cubs. Linda treasured family above all else. Her true life's work was raising her children, Jesse and Jaimie, and armed them with her wisdom and love. We will miss the crinkles around her eyes when she laughed. The way she loved to tell hilarious family stories. How she turned her love of home cooking into an art form, every Thanksgiving her masterpiece.
Linda is survived by her husband, John Jennings, son Jesse Jennings of Denver, and daughter Jaimie Jennings of Longmont. A memorial service will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home in Colorado Springs on Friday, October 2 at 11 am.
For more of Linda's story go to www.cappadonafh.com




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cappadona Funeral Home
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
