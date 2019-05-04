Aaker
LINDA KAY AAKER
November 9, 1947 March 19, 2019
Linda Kay Aaker, 71, died March 19, 2019. A memorial service was held Monday, March 25, 2019 at Cappadona Funeral Home.
Linda was born November 9, 1947 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Audrey Pearl (Larsien) Aaker and Vern Julian Aaker. She grew up in Grand Forks graduating Central High School in 1965. She graduated Aaker's Business College and took a position at the University of North Dakota, Medical School.
In the early 1970's, Linda moved to Colorado Springs and accepted a position at the University of Colorado, becoming Media Program Director.
She is survived by: her sister Rebecca Jane Davies; grandnephew, Glenn P. Davies; great grandnephew, Paxtyn T. Davies all of Colorado Springs and numerous loving friends and family members. She is preceded in death by: her mother, Audrey Pearl (Larsien) Aaker; father, Vern Julian Aaker; and, sister Judith Anne Aaker.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019