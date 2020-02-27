Kniess
LINDA KNIESS
December 15, 1949 February 21, 2020
Linda Kniess, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, in Fountain, Colorado. She was born in Spokane, Washington on December 15, 1949, the second of three children born to the late Howard and Lorraine Gabriel of Sacramento, California. She is preceded by her siblings Nancy Hintz and Howard Gabriel.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted husband; Scott Kniess; loving children, Joni, Gary and Danny; precious grandchildren, Camron, Nanci, Christian and Jessica; great grandchildren and wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020