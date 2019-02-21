Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Miller

LINDA LOUISE MILLER

August 24, 1962 February 16, 2019

Linda L. Miller, age 56, of Colorado Springs, left this earth for heaven on February 16, 2019. She was born August 24, 1962 in Dearborn, Michigan. She graduated with a B.S. in Business from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, where she met her husband of 32 years. Linda dearly loved her two daughters, Tyler and Tanner, and made sure they were always healthy and happy in their own lives. Her immediate and extended families were her priority in everything she lived for. She loved to fish with her husband, spend time at their ranch and travel back to the coast of North Carolina where she lived with her husband and the birthplace of their daughters prior to moving to Colorado. Her beautiful smile was contagious, she had no enemies in this world, everyone she met and knew loved her.

She is survived by her mother, (Ivy McClurg of Dearborn, Michigan), her deceased father (William McClurg), her husband (Russ Miller of Colorado Springs), daughters (Tyler Miller of Boulder, Colorado, Tanner Miller of Denver, Colorado), sister (Mari Kay McClurg of Ann Arbor, Michigan), father and mother in-law (George and Lib Miller of Asheboro, North Carolina), sister-in-law (Allison Sholar of Aydlett, North Carolina) and brother-in-law (Josh Miller of Greensboro, North Carolina). Memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 or







