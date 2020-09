Obie

LINDA OBIE

March 25, 1965 August 24, 2020

Born to Joseph B. and Walburga Duckworth. She graduated from Widefield High School in 1983. She is survived by her mother Walburga, sister Diana, her daughter Kristina (Jerry) Montenegro, son Marcus (Leann) Obie, and two nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph, and many aunts and uncles. Linda passed away peacefully after a short illness. There will be a graveside ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in Fountain, CO, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store