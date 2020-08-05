1/1
Linda Rose Muldoon
1938 - 2020
LINDA ROSE MULDOON
August 14, 1938 July 24, 2020
Linda Muldoon died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, with her husband and two daughters by her side at her home in Casa Grande, Arizona. Approaching her 82nd birthday, the proud matriarch of the family, she is remembered for her caring spirit and genuine kindness that touched all who were blessed to make her acquaintance. She lived her life as a strong, independent woman and will be remembered for her unwavering grit, determination, and love.
Linda is survived by her loving husband and committed soulmate, John Muldoon; her five children, Sherri O'Connor (Coos Bay, OR), Tony Garcia (Fort Collins, CO), Michael Garcia (Colorado Springs, CO), John Garcia (Turlock, CA), and Teresa Spaulding (Castle Rock, CO); her step- children, Carol & Tim Nicholson and Ricky Muldoon; her daughters-in-law, Jennifer Garcia and Shannon Garcia and son-in-law, Terence O'Connor; her grandchildren, Jennifer Garcia, Ryan Garcia, Melissa Garcia, & Rich Ostendorf, Kyle Garcia, Megan & Tyson Tsubota, Daniel Flora, Jacob Garcia, Sarah Garcia, Alex Garcia, Allison "Rose" Garcia, Ashlynn Garcia, Kayla Garcia, Wyatt & Nathalia Spaulding, and Elodia Spaulding; and her two great-grandchildren, Akari "Rose" Tsubota and Olivia Spaulding.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
