LINDA SUE (STAFFORD, OLSON) QUINN

May 20, 1958 January 29, 2020

Linda Quinn, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Daughter has passed from this world, into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020 in New Port Richey, FL. Linda was born, with her twin sister Loree, to Virginia & Donald Stafford on May 20th 1958 in Heacham England.

Linda graduated from Thomas B Doherty High School in its opening year in 1976. Her first job was as a Bridal Milliner for Vera's Bridal shop. She developed a passion for the Bridal industry and with her God given talent and kind generous heart, she had the honor of designing hundreds of Bridal Veils for Brides over a span of 36 years. She also worked for JP Morgan Chase for 26 years. In service for the Lord, helping people and touching lives with her kindness and warm friendly smile.

She is survived by her loving husband Brian, daughter Kimberly Allred of Florida, twin sister Laura (Loree) Ewald of Colorado Springs, sister Charlotte (Char) Wixson of Ft. Collins and Debbie Ettelt of California. Nephews and Niece: Donald Hight, Allen Jr., Allison, Kevin and Matt. Grandsons; Luke, John and Mitchell. Preceded in death by her Mother Virginia and her brother Donnie Jr.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00am at Evergreen Cemetery 1005 Hancock Expressway Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

A gathering of family and friends will be held after the service at Loree Ewald's house at 834 Zion Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80910.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .





